Hakeem Jeffries: If Trump Doesn’t Fire Noem We Will Impeach Her

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said if President Donald Trump does not fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, they will “initiate” impeachment proceedings against her.

Jefferies said, “Kristi Noem is a despicable, corrupt, pathological liar. We’ve seen her slander, not just one, but two American citizens, patriotic Americans who were killed without justification on the streets of Minneapolis. In the last few weeks. She’s deeply unqualified. She never should have been confirmed to begin with by Senate Republicans and House Democrats have called for her to be fired immediately. And in the event that she is not terminated, we are prepared to initiate impeachment proceedings against her in the House of Representatives.”

Jansing said, “Well, the president has given no indication that he’s ready to fire her or even thinking about it. And you, as I don’t need to tell you, are in the minority. So how do you do that? I mean, what can you do? Have you spoken to the speaker? Do you have any sense that there are Republicans who would stand by you in an impeachment process?”

Jefferies said, “We have to build the case so that we can convince a handful of Republicans, as we have done on other issues, that the time is now to hold the Department of Homeland Security accountable for their behavior. They are conducting themselves like a paramilitary organization as opposed to protecting the health, the safety and the well-being of the American people.”

