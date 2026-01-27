Raphael Warnock: ‘Donald Trump Has Unleashed Evil on Our Streets’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said President Donald Trump had “unleashed evil on our streets.”

When asked why he is in Minneapolis, Warnock said, “In a real sense this is holy ground consecrated by blood spilled here. The cost is high. And so, I had to be here to stand in the very place where this tragedy unfurled not only for Alex Pretti but for Renee Goods, for George Floyd. I think we at a defining moment for our country as we look at those tragedies as we look at George Floyd, on the one hand, Alex Pretti and Renee Good on the other. We need a multiracial coalition of conscience that’s larger than politics. I think the partisan language of politics is too puny a vocabulary for what’s facing us in this moment. There is a political exercise that we engaged in, I’m going later today to vote but this this is a moral moment. The country is in a spiritual crisis.”

He added, “But I haven’t lost hope. But part of what I refused to do was to give in to those who are trying to flood the zone and weaponize despair. I said to the faith leaders gathered earlier today that the Scripture reminds us that the light shines in the darkness and the darkness over cometh it not. There is no question it’s dark in America right now. Donald Trump has unleashed evil on our streets, but the light penetrates the darkness and it falls on all of us, to be that light.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN