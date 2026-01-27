Walz on Meeting with Tom Homan: ‘There Was a Tone Shift,’ ‘It Was Progress’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) said “there was a tone shift” during his meeting with border czar Tom Homan.

Walz said, “Well, Tom is a professional, which is a lot more than Bovino. And Kristi Noem. But, look, I think the thing we said is we‘re very clear about this, that we need these folks out of Minnesota, and and we need a we need justice for Renee Good and for Alex. And those were those were things that we came with. I think the thing that I‘m most concerned about is the tone was different. There was a tone shift. I wish it was because of the horrific, you know, shooting that somebody saw some morality. But I think it‘s probably the press. But with that being said, I‘m not interested in a more efficient metro surge. I‘m ready for them to get out of here. And I think that‘s where Minnesotans are talking about. So it was progress.”

He added, “Look, I never got a call from Bovino or Noem, nothing, when they’re coming here. And Tom Homan landed last night, and he called me last night and asked if we could have a meeting, and he was there at 9:00. So, look, I think that’s progress. But they started this fire, so we’re not giving anybody credit for putting it out. But right now, what we need is a return to normalcy by these ICE agents out of here.”

