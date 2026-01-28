Dem Sen. Welch: I’ll Give Trump Credit for Securing Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) stated that the border is secure and he gives President Donald Trump credit for that.

Host Will Cain asked, “I have a very direct and simple question for you here today that I’d love to be able to answer: Why do Democrats seem to be so hell-bent on keeping criminal illegal aliens from being handed over to ICE?”

Welch answered, “We’re absolutely not. Vermont, we’re not a sanctuary state, as you call it. Two things: Number one, the border has to be secure. We’ve made great progress on that. Number two, criminals should be deported. What the problem here is is that the killings — we had two killings of, really, innocent people, and then a denial by Kristi Noem that there was any responsibility on the part of bad training.”

Later, Welch said, “The bottom line here, let me just say this very clearly, we need a secure border. Democrats understand that. We should be deporting criminals.”

After Welch mentioned needing a secure border, Cain cut in to say, “And we have it.”

Welch responded, “And we do. And President Trump, I’ll give him credit for that.”

