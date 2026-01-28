Moulton: Nazi Comparisons Are Fair Because They ‘Singled Out’ People, Now ‘They Have ICE Tip Lines’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that he doesn’t believe comparisons with Nazi Germany are too far and “ordinary German citizens began to accept the idea that certain members of their community would be singled out, they have ICE tip lines, would be directly targeted in violation of the laws of the land.”

Host Anderson Cooper said, “I’m surprised more people are not outraged by it. And maybe it’s because it hasn’t happened on their block and they haven’t been pushed down or cursed out by some guy in a mask who has a badge and a gun.”

Moulton responded, “Well, that’s why I make this point about how the administration is just totally normalizing this. And I don’t think that the comparisons with Nazi Germany are extreme, because that’s what happened, too. That’s why ordinary German citizens began to accept the idea that certain members of their community would be singled out, they have ICE tip lines, would be directly targeted in violation of the laws of the land. And they would be — and it would be done as — by agents of the state. But that’s what’s happening today in Minneapolis. And I’ll tell you, people back home in Massachusetts are very concerned that we could be next.”

