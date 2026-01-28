Murphy: Trump ‘Wants to Wage a War on People Who Aren‘t White’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said President Donald Trump wanted to “wage a war on people who aren‘t white.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “So Democratic Leader Schumer just outlined, Democratic leadership’s demands for changes to ICE. They are tightening use of warrants, ending roving patrols, enforcing a code of conduct, and having ICE agents remove masks and wear body cams. In your opinion, do those demands go far enough, or is that good? Is that sufficient?”

Murphy said, “Well, they certainly don’t go as far as I would like. But, you know, we’re operating in a world where Republicans control the House and the Senate and the white House. So we’re trying to make our demands both impactful and reasonable. I think what we’re thinking about are the practices that are offending and shocking Americans. I think one of those is the masked secret police that should just not be allowed on our city streets, put body cams on these officers, take down the masks. Second, the roving patrols, where they’re just walking around asking people to show their papers. That’s not America. Nobody really wants that. So end those roving patrols. That’s why we would require warrants for arrests, like we normally do, and many police operations. Then accountability, just to make sure that if there is a crime committed like this murder, have there be normal, regular accountability, which include a state investigation. So, and the roving patrols, no more masked secret police and accountability. That’s not the full list of reforms we need at DHS, but our sense is that that’s something we can get done in a handful of days.”

He added, “This policy is Donald Trump‘s policy. You know, sometimes we want to pretend as if somebody else is running America‘s immigration policy. Donald Trump is told to use exactly what he wants to do. He wants to wage a war on people who aren‘t white, who have accents, who come from a different place.”

