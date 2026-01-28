Ossoff: Trump ‘Is Wielding the American Government as an Instrument of Personal Revenge’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said President Donald Trump was “wielding the American government as an instrument of personal revenge and personal power.”

Ossoff said, “This is a seismic event. This should have people across the country absolutely shocked. This is a huge deal. This is an FBI raid on the Fulton County Elections office. His conspiracy theory is about the 2020 election have been based in Georgia from the very start. Georgia is where he called the Secretary of State and said, find me the votes that he needed to win in a state he had lost.”

He continued, “This is a shot across the bow at the midterm elections. He tried to steal power when he lost it in 2020. We have to be prepared for all kinds of schemes and shenanigans. We have to be prepared for him to try to deprive people of their voting rights in Georgia, where we have the most competitive United States Senate race in the country.”

Ossoff added, “I suspect this is yet again, as we’ve seen across the country, these power ministries of our federal government, law enforcement agencies that in a free society and open society must be apolitical and disciplined about not getting drawn in to vendettas, to partisan vengeance and partisan efforts. He is wielding the American government as an instrument of personal revenge and personal power, in a way completely unprecedented for the American presidency.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN