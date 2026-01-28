Slotkin: Noem Doesn’t Understand Who We Are as Americans

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem didn’t understand “who we are as Americans.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “You were, one Senator of seven Senate Democrats who voted to confirm Kristi Noem as Secretary of DHS. Obviously, here we are. Now, you’ve seen what she said, how she’s conducted herself in these past days. Do you regret your vote?”

Slotkin said, “Well, I was just talking about this on the Senate floor. And look, a year ago, as a Michigander that has a bunch of border crossings, some of the busiest border crossings, I needed to work with the Department of Homeland Security every day with customs and border with Border Patrol. Every day we have a new bridge that’s coming in in 2026. So I had Kristi Noem in my office, and I talked to her about those things, and I needed a productive relationship. And I, I don’t regret, as a Michigander, that I was trying to have some sort of relationship with someone I need. But over the past year, I mean, it’s just she’s beyond the pale, fundamentally not understanding who we are as Americans. Just this past weekend, she called Alex Pretti a domestic terrorist. She just doesn’t understand in her cabinet secretary role, her responsibilities. And so she should resign. If not, the president should fire her. And if not, then we should impeach her.”

