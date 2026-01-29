Gun Owners of America: Trump’s Wrong on Guns, Media Ignoring Dem ‘Hypocrisy’ on Guns

During an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Gun Owners of America Director of Federal Affairs Aidan Johnston said that he disagrees with President Donald Trump and his administration that Alex Pretti shouldn’t have had a gun on him, but also “there’s a really big story here on Democrat hypocrisy that’s not being talked about.”

Host Diane Macedo asked, “So, what was your reaction when you heard these top officials, and now the president, saying Alex Pretti was wrong to have a gun on him?”

Johnston answered, “Well, look, I disagree with those comments. And there [are] actually a number of ongoing issues where GOA disagrees with the Department of Justice’s mishandling of certain 2nd Amendment issues. But, by and large, President Trump has undertaken some of the most pro-2nd Amendment actions of any President in recent history. And so, while I appreciate the media’s focus on the 2nd Amendment in the wake of what happened in Minnesota, gun owners are really left wondering whether this is authentic or rather it’s just the media helping Democrats with their talking points and to gain one up on President Trump.”

He continued, “I think there’s a really big story here on Democrat hypocrisy that’s not being talked about. For example, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) of California, who literally advocated for repealing the 2nd Amendment, is now out there claiming to support gun rights. We had to sue Gov. Gavin Newsom for this exact issue when he signed a bill to ban the carrying of firearms at protests in California.”

