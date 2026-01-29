Jasmine Crockett: Trump Targeting Anybody Who Has ‘Melanin in their Skin’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) accused the Trump administration of targeting people with “a little bit of melanin in their skin” or “because of an accent.”

Crockett said, “As we go through these negotiations and Senate Dems are thinking about what it is that they’re going to do. I think that our negotiations should empower the people and should empower the people’s attorneys. I don’t trust the idea that we should say, hey, don’t break the law, and then they’re not going to break the law. It’s already against the law to do half the things that we’re asking them to do. We’re basically asking them, please just follow the law. I want to do things like, let’s look at a real speedy trial issue as relates to detainees. We have speedy trial for everything else. Let’s put some timelines on this. Let’s put some more parameters that empower their attorneys to get people out of custody that are suffering right now.”

She added, “I’m so tired of hearing their illegal, illegal, illegal. I am tired of hearing they did it the wrong way. That was not the story that I heard from so many people. They were, quote unquote, doing it the right way. They were showing up to their meetings, and then they were being hauled off when they were showing up, or they were showing up to court and they were being hauled off. I am tired of the nonsense. Let’s be honest. This administration has decided that it wants to target anybody who has a little bit of melanin in their skin, or target people simply because of an accent.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN