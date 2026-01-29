Van Hollen on Deal to Avoid Shutdown: I Won’t Vote for Even Short-Term DHS Funds

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) reacted to a deal to avoid a government shutdown by breaking off other appropriations bills and passing a two-week funding bill for DHS by saying that “I will not vote for one more dime for this lawless Trump administration ICE operation at DHS. And so, I will not support extending any money for the Department of Homeland Security.”

Van Hollen said, “Republicans in the Senate now seem willing to break off those five other appropriations bills, for example, for the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, and other departments. And then they want to move forward on the Department of Homeland Security bill with essentially a two-week CR.”

He added, “I do want to be clear, I have said, consistently, that I will not vote for one more dime for this lawless Trump administration ICE operation at DHS. And so, I will not support extending any money for the Department of Homeland Security. My view is we should keep the pressure on by not giving them another dime, as I’ve said. But we’re right here in the Senate, and we’ll see how this ends up.”

