Gallego: ICE Is ‘Going to Go After All the Brown People’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was “going to go after all the brown people.”

Gallego said, “You know, it’s not just undocumented people. I want to make sure people understand what’s happening here, what’s especially in Arizona, people are worried about anybody that is brown because we’ve lived this before, right? We were the people that had to fight off Sheriff Joe Arpaio, SB 1070. We know what happens when you empower, you know, law enforcement to go after people just based on color.”

He added, “They’re going to go after all the brown people, and that includes our Native Americans. Native Americans have been pulled over and have been held and detained in Arizona because, you know, some untrained ICE or Border Patrol agent has assumed that they were, in this country illegally, and many of them do not carry birth certificates because of the nature of how they’re born and raised on the reservations. This is what people are very worried about. We know that this can go out of hand in Arizona because it has gone out of hand before, and it’s not a question about citizens versus undocumented. It’s us wanting rational law enforcement versus what ICE is trying to do right now.”

