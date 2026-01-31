Schweizer: There’s ‘Massive’ Birth Tourism Industry

Saturday on FNC’s “Ingraham Angle,” Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer discussed birth tourism

Schweizer said, “What happened, really beginning in 2011 and continuing to this day, the Chinese Communist Party has run articles…explaining to the Chinese elite that, hey, the American 14th Amendment says if your child is born in the United States, fly there, and your child can be a U.S. citizen. So this massive industry has evolved, primarily in California, also in China, where people in China will pay $60,000 or so. They will fly to the United States, … they will lie on their visa application. That’s where these criminal charges come into place. They say we’re not going to have a child. We’re just here as tourists. They give birth here. … The problem is, Rachel, that when they turn 18, that child will be a U.S. citizen, even though they grew up in Communist China. It’s a massive, massive industry.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

