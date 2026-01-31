SD Mayor: Locals Shouldn’t Ask for Fed Help on Housing if They Don’t Fix Regulations

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said that localities “shouldn’t be asking for federal assistance if we haven’t done the work at home, and that means updating your zoning and codes and permit reform, etc.”

Gloria said that he wants a partnership with the federal government on housing.

He added, “[W]e can do our part at the local level, and we should. We shouldn’t be asking for federal assistance if we haven’t done the work at home, and that means updating your zoning and codes and permit reform, etc. But when we’ve done that, with federal partnership, much like the bipartisan infrastructure law, when we align local with federal, big things can get done. And we ought to do that on this. We have our first president who’s a developer, by profession, and this ought to be a no-brainer. And, ultimately, it would drive down costs for Americans, and that would accrue to everyone’s [benefit]. I think there’s a way to work together on this, but, obviously, there are multiple distractions that are taking people in other directions, when I think what Americans want is the ability to keep a roof over their head at a price they can afford.”

