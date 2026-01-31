Walz: Pretti, Good ‘Might Be the Best of the Best’

During an interview with NPR on Friday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) declared that “the world has found out” that “not only are Renee and Alex not the worst of the worst, they might be the best of the best.”

Co-host Juana Summers asked, “How do you lead your state, lead the people here in Minnesota, when you don’t know what’s coming next, you don’t know what direction [the Trump administration is] going to turn?”

Walz answered, “Well, I think you stay grounded in our values. We stay grounded in caring for our neighbors. We stay grounded in that justice matters. We stay grounded in staying peaceful in the face of this and grounded in encouraging people to continue to take pictures, dictate what was here. And I said it, and I don’t even think the president himself would disagree with this, they have not changed their goal of mass deportations. They may try and change their tactics a little bit, but it doesn’t change the underlying mission here, which is to cause great fear and chaos in communities, and, to be very honest, very ineffective in actually targeting what they say is the worst of the worst. I’m pretty sure Liam, our little five-year-old, wasn’t the worst of the worst. And, as the world has found out, not only are Renee and Alex not the worst of the worst, they might be the best of the best.”

