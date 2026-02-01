Dem Rep. Khanna: Trump Will ‘Try to Interfere’ with 2026 Midterm Elections

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said the Trump administration will “use every tool in their toolbox to try to interfere” with the 2026 midterm elections.

Host Kristen Welker said, “The Trump administration requested voter rolls from 24 states and the District of Columbia. And this week, as you know, said FBI agents to execute a search warrant at an election center in Georgia. Do you have confidence that the 2026 midterm elections will be free and fair?”

Khanna said, “I have confidence we will have an election. I believe they will use every tool in their toolbox to try to interfere with it. But I believe that the American people will overcome it, will overcome it by having a battalion of lawyers at the polls like we did when we passed Proposition 50. In my state in California, like we did in New Jersey and Virginia when Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger won. We will overcome it by having governors make sure the law is followed, and by just having a huge turnout. But we should be under no illusion they will use every tool to try to make it hard because they know they’re losing the public support.”

