Jeffries: Trump Running ‘Most Corrupt Administration in American History’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s administration was “the most corrupt administration in American history.”

Jeffries said, “Donald Trump promised to lower costs on day one. Costs haven’t gone down. They’ve gone up. Housing costs out of control, grocery costs out of control, utility bills, electricity bills totally out of control, health care costs, of course. Childcare costs, all of it out of control. We need to deal with that. We need to fix our broken health care system, particularly in the midst of the assault that Republicans have launched and that one big ugly bill they enacted the largest cut to Medicaid in American history, ripping healthcare away from millions of people.”

He continued, “And then that same bill gave the Department of Homeland Security $191 billion, including 75 billion that went to ICE so that taxpayer dollars could be used to brutalize the American people. We also need to clean up corruption wherever it’s found in the Congress, at the Supreme Court, and certainly with the administration. I think the most corrupt administration in American history.”

Jeffries added, “Why is Donald Trump focused on enriching himself, his family and his friends, as opposed to focused on driving down the high cost of living? Why is he focused on destroying half the White House, trying to extort $230 billion from the Department of Justice, or promoting his wife’s documentary as opposed to fixing our broken health care system? Why is he focused on brutalizing everyday Americans by unleashing these masked agents in American communities, as opposed to doing his job? The American people, George, have had enough. The question is, when will Republicans have enough with this failed presidency?”

