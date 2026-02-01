Leavitt: Trump Will Not Waver on Illegal Immigration Crackdown

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt discusses President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Host Maria Bartiromo said, “Do you expect new restrictions on border patrol? Caroline, what can you tell us in terms of the results here as a result of the fact that two people are dead, even though the president is trying to weed out criminality in this country, and you’ve seen this resistance?”

Leavitt said, “Well, the White House and the president are open and willing to listen. I know the president said aboard Air Force One last night that those conversations and discussions will continue. Last week, the White House invited moderate Democrat senators to come to the white House and to discuss their concerns so that we could hear them out and at least see what they are trying to put on the table. Unfortunately, that meeting was blocked by their leadership.”

She added, “So these conversations will continue to, Maria. And ultimately, the president will be the decider on any policy changes. But what I know in talking with the president and seeing what this administration has done over the course of the last year, is that President Trump is never going to waver in the commitment that he made to the nearly 80 million Americans who voted for him to deport illegal alien criminals, who broke our nation’s laws to get here, and then have committed further crimes of violence against American citizens.”

