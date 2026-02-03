CNN’s Enten: Data Shows Photo ID to Vote ‘Not Controversial’ — ‘Vast Majority’ Agree with Nicki Minaj

On Tuesday on CNN, network data analyst Harry Enten said that, based on Pew Research Center data, Americans favored voter identification requirements.

Enten noted that Americans agreed with Nicki Minaj, a high-profile advocate of voter ID.

“What’s the racial breakdown on this?” Enten said. “Because I think a lot of people make the argument that people of color, non-white Americans have a harder time procuring a photo ID to vote. But even here, take a look here, favor photo ID to vote — 85% of white people favor it, 82% of Latino, 76% of black Americans favor it.”

“So the bottom line is this: Voter ID is not controversial in this country,” he continued. “A photo ID to vote is not controversial in this country. It is not controversial by party, and it is not controversial by race. The vast majority of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj that in fact you should have a photo ID to be able to vote.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

