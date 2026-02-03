Dem Rep. Khanna: We Need to ‘Tear Down’ ICE

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said “we need to tear down” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and make a “new agency that actually adheres to constitutional law.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “For sure. I want to ask you about something else you did today, Congressman, and I know where you spent your day. And that was in a hearing that included Renee Nicole Goode’s brothers, Luke and Brant. They were testifying on Capitol Hill today.”

Khanna said, “They weren’t yelling. They weren’t angry. They were soft spoken and they were talking about the loss of their sister. One of the brothers described Renee Good as a dandelion, something that is good, that just sprouts up from the ground, and that she was filled with love and goodness and compassion. And now she’s been taken away from them, from the community and the country. And I just wish we could see this in nonpolitical terms. You’ve got ICE agents who are on the streets in Minneapolis. I was there going and following people to churches. Third and fourth generation Minnesotans being followed to churches, going into people’s grocery stores, going into book stores. This is not what America believes in. We have freedoms in this country and they’re violating it. And that’s why I voted against any new funding to ICE today. That’s why most Democrats voted that way. We need to tear down this agency and have a new agency that actually adheres to constitutional law that will enforce immigration law.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN