Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Won’t Support More DHS Money Unless DHS Is Reimagined

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded to a question on if he wants to defund ICE by saying that “I will vote against another dime for the Department of Homeland Security unless Republicans meet our demands for completely rebuilding, overhauling, and, in fact, reimagining the Department of Homeland Security.”

Host Jake Tapper played video of Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) saying about ICE, “We need to defund and dismantle this agency immediately. And a bill just passed a few moments ago, before we walked into this hearing room, to give another two weeks to think about a deal. No, it’s time to defund this. This has to end.”

Tapper then asked, “Do you agree? And are you concerned that two weeks are not enough time to negotiate a Department of Homeland Security funding agreement?”

Blumenthal answered, “I will vote against another dime for the Department of Homeland Security unless Republicans meet our demands for completely rebuilding, overhauling, and, in fact, reimagining the Department of Homeland Security. I will not vote for another dime unless there is reform top to bottom and Kristi Noem goes from this agency. I believe, very strongly, we have a responsibility to make sure that this paramilitary force is stopped from violating the Constitution, exacting violence on our citizens. And I believe that we have — two weeks is enough time, and here’s the reason, Jake: All my Republican colleagues have to do is ask their local police chiefs, what do you tell your cops on the beat is the right thing to do? Wearing badges, wearing body cameras, no masks, standards of accountability, and, most important for me — and by the way, I was attorney general of the state of Connecticut, and I helped to advise police on what they should do — they should be subject to lawsuits, to legal redress from everyday citizens…when their rights are violated. That kind of recourse is a strong deterrent. But it also enables people to have real rights. There are no real rights unless there are remedies.”

