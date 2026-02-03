Exclusive — Comedian Jamie Kennedy: Jamie Lee Curtis ‘Should Have Stood Her Ground’ After Crying over Charlie Kirk

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” comedian Jamie Kennedy talked about Jamie Lee Curtis.

Kennedy said, “She should have stood her ground and she should have stood her ground.”

Kennedy added that, up until about a decade ago, people in Hollywood didn’t care as much about someone else’s political views.

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo