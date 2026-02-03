Raskin: Trump ‘Has One Objective in Mind Which Is Trying to Steal the Election’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump has one objective in mind: “trying to steal” the midterm election.

Raskin said, “We know it’s not as simple as just turning the clock back to, the time before Donald Trump, because obviously, those were the conditions that allowed for Donald Trump and MAGA to penetrate our society and take over our government. We’re going to have to fortify democracy and freedom to make them much stronger going forward. And having been through this nightmare together and with the heroic resistance and opposition that we’re seeing all over the country, we are going to make it through.”

He added, “We need to obviously mobilize the vote and keep winning the way we won in Virginia, in new Jersey, in California, in Alabama, the way we just won in Texas, a 31 point swing in a state Senate election. We’re going to keep going, and we have to defend those elections because Donald Trump, who obviously has no other program for America relating to health care, relating to housing for young people, relating to any public good, has one objective in mind which is trying to steal the election the way he tried to steal it back in 2020, when he called the Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Georgia and said, I just want you to find me 11,780 votes. That wasn’t Donald Trump trying to stop election fraud. That was Donald Trump trying to commit election fraud. And he did it all over the country and he will try again.”

