Van Jones: Trump ‘Backlash Is Starting to Build’

On Monday, on CNN’s “OutFront,” political commentator Van Jones claimed a backlash against President Donald Trump was starting to build.

Wednesday on the Kim Iversen Show, Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people. What MAGA is really serving is and this administration, who they’re serving, is their big donors. Those are the people. They get the special favors. They get the government contracts, that gets the pardons or somebody they love or one of their friends gets a pardon.”

Political commentator Gretchen Carlson said, “It’s not just big donors on why MAGA should not be happy with Trump right now. He’s getting us involved in overseas wars. They didn’t want that. He’s weaponizing his enemies. I’m not sure they voted for that. The economy is not doing well. I’m not sure they voted for that. There are a lot of other reasons why MAGA would be fractured right now.”

Jones said, “Look, it’s a big country but you can you can feel the backlash is starting to build. I think when you have liberal Democrats are the only people defending the Second Amendment.”

He added, “I do think that, there’s fish to be caught. Now we need a good fisherman or fisherwoman but there’s a lot of fish to be caught now. I think people are beginning to understand that Trump is not who he said he was going to be.”

