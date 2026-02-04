Chip Roy: ‘Voter ID Equals Save America’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) made a plea for voter identification to shore up election integrity and prevent voter fraud.

According to the Texas Republican and candidate for Texas Attorney General, voter ID would “save America.”

“Now, their argument here, the Democrats’ argument, if there is really an argument, is that there really is no voter fraud,” host Laura Ingraham said. “It’s extremely rare. So, what you all are doing by requiring proof of citizenship to vote, and getting people off the rolls, cleaning up the rolls, what you guys would require is just a way to make it more difficult to vote. And you say?”

Roy replied, “Well, Laura, great to be on the show. And look, they’re only threat to our election. Like, all this, you know, people that are in a tizzy about President Trump. The only threat to elections are the people who are here, who will steal our elections by voting without voter ID.”

“Like, all of the fraud that we’re seeing in Minneapolis, right?” he continued. “All of that fraud. That’s just the tip of the iceberg of the kinds of things we’re seeing across the country. They can do that there with child care facilities, then what do you think they’re doing with ballots? What do you think they’re doing in the voting process? We know they are engaging in this on purpose. There’s a reason Democrats are all concerned about this. Why would they be concerned about ICE being near voting locations? Because they don’t want enforcement of the law there.”

“So, enter the SAVE Act, which I introduced two years ago,” Roy added. “Mike Lee introduced this in the Senate, which as you know, ensures that you have voter identification, i.e., you have to prove your citizenship to register, and we clean up the rolls. Because right now people don’t understand. Arizona has two sets of systems for their voting because they’re not allowed under federal law to require proof of citizenship and voter ID for federal elections. They’re not allowed to do it. So, they do it for their state elections, but not federal. I’m running for attorney general. I want to be able to enforce the law in Texas. Current federal law doesn’t allow us to do it. The SAVE Act would fix that. Now we’ve added true federal voter ID to that and introduced the Save America Act. So, we have Save citizenship, voter ID equals save America. We think we ought to move it through the House and to the Senate.”

