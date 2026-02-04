Dem Sen. Padilla: ‘This White House Has Blood on their Hands’

On Wednesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) said the White House had “blood on their hands,” referencing the fatal shootings in Minneapolis.

Padilla said, “Here’s another example of how this White House has blood on their hands Chris, after the fatal shooting of Renee Good when there should be normally, an independent and credible investigation that’s not the White House called for. They attacked her. They attacked her reputation and went as far as suggesting that all these federal agents on the ground have complete immunity. Their words, not mine. First of all, it’s wrong. Second, it sends the wrong, the opposite message that professional law enforcement should hear because there is and should be accountability when there is a use of force.”

He added, “Tragically, it was not a shock that it happened again just two and a half weeks later when Alex Pretti was shot in the back ten times. Thank God for the video. But just imagine what’s happening across the country when the cameras are not present. It’s, you know, this administration has to be reined in. And that’s what this spending bill negotiation is all about. No more money for DHS and ICE and CBP because they’re out of control, literally killing U.S. citizens under the pretext that this president wants to put forward.”



