Marlow: Jerry Nadler a ‘Confederate,’ Encouraging an Insurrection

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Marlow said, “He’s essentially normalizing a civil war. He’s normalizing an insurrection. This is Confederate talk. Jerry Nadler, let’s be clear about this, a Democrat is suggesting that in other circumstances it would be legitimate, or circumstances like these to basically attack a federal law enforcement agent.”

