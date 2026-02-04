MS NOW’s Steele: ‘The Only Alien[s] Are Homan and His Thugs’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” co-host Michael Steele responded to Border Czar Tom Homan mentioning deporting illegal aliens by stating that “the only alien[s] are Homan and his thugs. Those are the aliens here.” He also said that Homan is telling “all of us, you’re on the list, and you’re an alien, you’re gone.”

Steele said, “You’ve got to look at what they’re doing. And the fact that, oh, we’re taking 200 of 3,000 out of Minnesota. And then, this evening, just moments ago, to the audience of one, as Alicia pointed out, reassuring him, oh, no, no, no mass deportations, we’re still going on with that. If you’re an illegal alien, you’re — well, first off, the only alien[s] are Homan and his thugs. Those are the aliens here. Because this is not the American spirit or the American way.”

He added, “Mr. Homan is telling us…not just Hispanics and other people of color, but all of us, you’re on the list, and you’re an alien, you’re gone.”

