Warner: I Believe Trump ‘May Be Intending to Interfere in Our Elections’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said he believed President Donald Trump “may be intending to interfere in our elections.”

Warner said, “In this case, as you pointed out, the Director of National Intelligence has absolutly nothing to do with domestic elections and a criminal domestic charge. And if there was any foreign interference, she’s already violated the law as well of not keeping her congressional oversight committees informed. And I think what I fear, Kaitlan, is that here’s a guy that was obsessed about losing in 2020, obsessed about losing in Georgia and I believe they may be intending to interfere in our elections in 26 and 28. And I think we all have to step up our game, you know, take all of this, and then you add in the president saying he wants to federalize elections and have Republicans take control. This isn’t the way the system works.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Well, on the midterms. Are you worried about the White House intervening or the president himself intervening in the 2026 midterms?”

Warner said, “A year ago, when people brought these what I thought were wild theories that kind of said, you know, that’s a little farfetched. Now I’m worried the activities of what they did to dismantle many of the protections that were put in place, frankly, in Trump one, cybersecurity protections, the FBI had an active effort about protecting our elections they have been dismantled.”

