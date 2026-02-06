Crockett: ‘Real Patriotism Means to Push Back Against’ Trump’s Immigration Policies

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said “real patriotism means to push back against” President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Crockett said, “Yeah, I mean, I don’t know that, we have to guess because they have been very overt with their words, not just Trump, but JD Vance. It has been kind of this we don’t have to hide anymore. We are the ones that are being targeted. We being white people, right? There is a lack of respect for the contributions that all of us make to this country. Whether you are black Americans who did not arrive because we wanted to be here, but because we were dragged over here and stolen from our homeland, or whether you are immigrants that are simply seeking refuge and a better life for yourself and seeking asylum, or whether it’s just a matter of opportunity, because we used to have it where we felt like contributions from other people actually helped us. And frankly, the numbers bear out that they do. Whether we’re talking about the contributions that are paid in taxes, whether we’re talking about the contributions that overall just keep our economy going. Right now, we know that this economy is shrinking. And there’s a lot of reasons that are shrinking but honestly, a big part of this has to do with the disastrous way that they are handling immigration. As it relates to little five year old Liam, I’m sorry, but that’s not who he is supposed to be going after. When he made his campaign promises. He said he was going to go after the bad guys. Now, those of us that know Trump well enough knew that he was lying. We knew that he would go after any and everyone. You tell me how showing up at an elementary school and grabbing the kids is going to make America great?”

She added, “Please explain that to me. And I want to be clear about something because Liam has become a symbol. But just like we’ve seen other children be symbols, whether we’re talking about integration of schools or otherwise, there are other children there and visiting that facility. I want to be clear there are hundreds of children and the youngest was one month old. I don’t know how you get to say you’re so proud of the America that we are seeing on display right now. Real patriotism means to push back against this.”

