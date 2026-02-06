Exclusive — SBA Secretary Loeffler: California State and Local Officials Causing ‘Second Disaster’ Post Fires

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, talked about California’s fire recovery.

Loeffler said, “One disaster has now turned into a second disaster, which is the inability of state and local officials to coordinate any kind of recovery. And I know it’s been well documented, but now President Trump is taking action.”

