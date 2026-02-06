Exclusive — SBA Secretary Loeffler: California State and Local Officials Causing ‘Second Disaster’ Post Fires

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, talked about California’s fire recovery.

Loeffler said, “One disaster has now turned into a second disaster, which is the inability of state and local officials to coordinate any kind of recovery. And I know it’s been well documented, but now President Trump is taking action.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo