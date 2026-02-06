Exclusive: Trump Admin Accelerates L.A. Fire Recovery, Slashing Red Tape

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, talked about steps by the administration on fire recovery.

Loeffler said, “They can download two very simple forms. One for themselves to self-certify…and one for their builder…we’ve already had hundreds of people download the forms. We’ve been told that this is actually helping get things moving on the ground. It’s not a performative half measure, which is what seems to be going on locally. This is full-on permitting and rebuilding right now.”

