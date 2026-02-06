MS NOW’s Symone Sanders: Trump Is ‘Trying to Steal the Election’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” network host Symone Sanders-Townsend said President Donald Trump was trying to “steal” the upcoming midterm elections.

Sanders-Townsend said, “First of all, I do think he is trying to steal the election. And I’m not talking about manipulating votes when I say that, I think I’m talking about — so let’s just be clear. What I’m talking about is the actions that the president himself and the people around the president have taken the executive order, the executive order that he put out about elections at the beginning of this presidency, the call to, to not Georgia, but to Texas last year, asking them to find him five more seats. That is what kicked off this mid-decade redistricting to manufacture more seats, to manipulate the voters, because the president does not believe, that he could win as the maps currently stand, I’m talking about the election deniers that have been given roles within the Department of Homeland Security, made up roles over election integrity. One of the ways people try to steal the election is to he’s asking these states for voter rolls across the country.”

She added, “Like the going in and seizing ballots out of Fulton County six years after the election was happening. What is the if they’re willing to do that for an election that happened six years ago? What do you think they’re willing to do in the election coming up? So I just I think people should be very clear that the president is, in fact, trying to steal the election. And Democratic governors specifically have been warning about this.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN