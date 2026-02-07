Exclusive: Leavitt Announces Trump’s ‘Unprecedented’ Legal Maneuver to Get Permits for L.A. Fire Victims

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt talked about Los Angeles fire recovery.

Leavitt said, “The president has taken the unprecedented step of signing an executive order to basically go around the state and local permitting process.”

