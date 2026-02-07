Shaheen: Iran Talks Important, If We Can Slow Down Nuclear Efforts, That’s Good

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) discussed Iran and said that if there can be some deal “around slowing down their effort to get a nuclear weapon, that will be positive, not just for the region, but for global security.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “[T]he president, of course, has kept military options on the table. We have a massive armada — as he likes to call it — off the coast of Iran, prepared to strike. The USS Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is there, and we’ve put a number of other assets in the region. The president has repeatedly said things like, help is on the way, to protesters. He said this week that Iran should be very worried. Some have suggested that, every time the president has assembled this much hardware, he has intended to use it, how about this time?”

Shaheen answered, “Well, we don’t know, I don’t have any insights into the president’s thinking about this. But, again, that’s why these talks are so important. If we can reach some agreement around Iran’s support for terrorist groups in the region, if we can reach some support around slowing down their effort to get a nuclear weapon, that will be positive, not just for the region, but for global security. So, there’s a lot riding on these talks, I hope they’re going to stay at the table and come to an agreement.”

