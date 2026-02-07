Shaheen: We’ll Need ‘Waiver’ to ICE Masking Prohibition for Doxxing Concerns

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) stated that there will “need to be a waiver to address any particular concerns about doxxing” to any restrictions on ICE agents wearing masks, but local police in her state never wore masks.

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Senator, I don’t know how much of this is bluster at the outset of a controversial or a difficult negotiation, but it sounds like Democrats and Republicans are oceans apart on these ideas. Does DHS shut down next week?”

Shaheen answered, “Well, that’s what the negotiation is about. And, with respect to masking, obviously, there would need to be a waiver to address any particular concerns about doxxing. But I was governor in New Hampshire for three terms, the state police in New Hampshire, local law enforcement in New Hampshire never wore masks when they were going to a crime scene or going to arrest people.”

