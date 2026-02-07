Trump White House Teams with PragerU to Launch Mobile Museum to Celebrate America’s 250th

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” PragerU’s Jill Simonian discussed America’s 250th birthday.

Simonian said, “We always make the acknowledgement and we understand that America has never been perfect, but we are thankful for all of the sacrifice that was made to become the most free nation in the world. We we we celebrate who we are. We celebrate the bravery, the courage, the fortitude, the truthful history that our nation was, in fact, founded upon principles in the Bible.”

