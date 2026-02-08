Dem Sen. Warner: Tulsi Gabbard Is Not Competent for her Position

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was not competent.

Host Margaret Brennan said, “The director is frustrated with you personally and issued this really long, blistering statement saying you have repeatedly lied to the American people, that the the media also lies, and that that she never had the whistleblower complaint in her possession and saw it for the first time two weeks ago, I guess the actual hard copy. So do you care to respond to this accusation that I would, that you were lying?”

Warner said, “I do not believe that Director Gabbard is competent for her position. I don’t believe that she is making America safer by not following the rules and procedures on getting whistleblower complaint to the Congress in a timely fashion. I believe she’s been totally inappropriate showing up on a domestic criminal investigation in Georgia around voting machines. I think she has not been appropriate or competent in terms of, frankly, cutting back on, investigations into foreign malign influence, literally dismembering the foreign malign influence center that is at the director of National intelligence. And, you know, we are going to agree to disagree about who’s telling the truth and I believe. Her own general counsel who’s now is her deputy general counsel testified this week that he shared with Director Gabbard in June her legal obligations.”

