GOP Rep. Lawler: Trump Should Apologize for Obama Meme

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said President Donald Trump should apologize for the now-deleted social media post that included caricatures of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Host Jon Karl said, “You were one of the first Republicans to come out and condemn the president’s social media post that had the images of the Obamas as apes. Here is what you said. The president’s post is wrong and incredibly offensive, whether intentional or a mistake, and should be deleted immediately with an apology offered. Now, after you said that, they were still defending it, but it did get deleted eventually after about 12 hours. Should the president apologize?”

Lawler said, “Look, I think sometimes in our public discourse, it is best to just say I’m sorry. You know, I take the White House at their word that this was a mistake. But at the end of the day, given the history of our nation, given the sensitivities, with some of the stereotypes that have long been promulgated, to attack African-Americans. I think it’s imperative to recognize that, and meet the moment. And, you know, I think sometimes it’s just best to say I’m sorry, and do better. And I think, you know, given the situation, I’m glad they deleted it. But that type of meme, or you know, implication is wrong. And I think whoever created the original meme is an idiot. And really, that type of content should not exist in our country. I think everybody should recognize the history, and really do better.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN