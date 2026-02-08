Wes Moore: Trump Is ‘Trying to Ruin and Trying to Thwart Democracy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said President Donald Trump was “trying to ruin and trying to thwart democracy.”

Discussing House redistricting, host Dana Bash said, “I just want to ask you, point blank, about sort of why this is happening in Maryland right now? You know what happened in California, your fellow governor, Gavin Newsom, is also potentially thinking about running beyond his home state in 2028. He successfully redrew California’s maps. In other words, is this as much about 2028 as it is about 2026 for you?”

Moore said, “This is about our democracy. This is about the fact that you know who started this. It wasn’t Gavin Newsom. It was Donald Trump. When Donald Trump first contacted Texas and said, ‘I need you to find me additional congressional seats,’ and they went to a back room with a Sharpie and started redrawing maps. And then it went to Ohio and Missouri and North Carolina and Florida. When you add all those up, you’re watching a president of the United States who is trying to make this pain permanent. And there is no state that has had more of an impact on this than the state of Maryland. We’ve had over 25,000 Marylanders fired by Donald Trump and JD Vance. We have lost billions of dollars in federal aid and support, changing our balance sheet.”

He added, “We’ve not received a single dollar in federal disaster relief from DHS or from FEMA since this Trump administration has come on board. And so this is about when you were watching Donald Trump in front of our faces, trying to ruin and trying to thwart democracy. We have an obligation to step up. We have an obligation to debate. And the Maryland Senate has an obligation to vote.”

