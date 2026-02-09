Beshear: ICE Should Be Fully Withdrawn — They Have a ‘Body Count of American Citizens’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents should be withdrawn from every city because “there is a body count of American citizens.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “Governor, you’ve called the events that we’ve been seeing in Minneapolis the Bloody Sunday of our generation. President Trump said last week that he was going to take a softer touch on immigration enforcement, but there’s no indication his administration is backing down. In fact, they are now trying to remove Liam Ramos and his father do an expedited removal of that five year old child. But do you expect this crackdown to continue throughout the country, and what is your plan for your state if it comes to Kentucky?”

Beshear said, “Well, every ICE agent should be withdrawn from every city and every community that they’re in. This this organization has to be reformed from the top down. Secretary Noem needs to be fired. And every agent needs to be retrained.”

He added, “I was attorney general in Kentucky, the top law enforcement official. The aggressive actions of ICE. You don’t see with any other law enforcement group anywhere, the idea that you don’t need a judicial warrant to storm into the home of an American, it’s just wrong. And we’ve got to make sure that that this organization, in the way that it acts, is going to respect all of our rights. There is a body count of American citizens right now, because of the actions of this agency. That should be enough to say we’re going to take a pause. We’re going to pull everybody back and we’re going to try to get it right.”

