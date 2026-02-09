Carney: Sen. Tillis Asking Trump to Interfere with DOJ Investigation, ‘Not a Legitimate’ Position

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics and finance editor John Carney talked about Fed nominations.

Carney said, “What Tillis has said is he will not confirm anybody to the Fed, whether it’s a different governor or to the chairmanship unless the DOJ drops this investigation. I think that’s not a legitimate position, frankly.”

