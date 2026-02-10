Beshear: All ICE Agents Should Be Withdrawn, But I Trust Local Law Enforcement Partnering With ICE

During an interview with MS NOW’s “11th Hour” on Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) argued that “every” ICE agent “ought to be withdrawn from any and every community they’re in”, but he trusts the local law enforcement agencies in Kentucky that are partnering with ICE.

Beshear said, “ICE needs to be entirely reformed, Secretary Noem needs to be fired, and every agent ought to be withdrawn from any and every community they’re in and fully retrained.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle then said, “But you’ve got 25 local law enforcement agencies now partnering with ICE in Kentucky.”

Beshear responded, “They’re partnering with ICE, but that doesn’t mean they’re engaging in the type of activities that you see in Minnesota or elsewhere, and I trust my law enforcement to be better than that. As the former top elected — the top law enforcement official, when I was attorney general, no other law enforcement agency in the country acts like the way that ICE is. None of them are that aggressive, none of them think an administrative warrant means they can knock down your door and come into your home, none of them are grabbing five-year-old children and sending them to Texas. What this group is doing is not only wrong, but it fails all of the basic tests of law enforcement. Every one of them has to be retrained.”

