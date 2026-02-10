Deutsch: If You Don’t Think Bad Bunny Is Who We Are, You Need Your ‘Head Examined’

On Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” political commentator Donny Deutsch said anyone who does not think Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance represented America needs their “head examined.”

Deutsch said, “You know, it’s interesting, I when I heard they were booking Bad Bunny, I’m like, okay, I don’t really know his music and whatnot. And he started to sing and didn’t understand word, and I was sucked into it. It was majestic.”

He continued, “I don’t care what the words were. If you couldn’t get from that joy. Inclusivity, love over hate, which they literally said, God bless America. That was the most American thing I’ve seen in a long time. This is who we are. And to me, this is the ultimate cultural tell. If you look at that and you say, that’s not who we are. You’re living in another time and you have issues that we are becoming a country that is multicultural, that will be less majority white in the next decade. You have an issue with that and you need to look hard in the mirror. That was joy. And if you turned on the other thing, you turned on Kid Rock. That was anger. That was exclusivity. This was about inclusive. I was so proud to be an American watching that, and I was so proud to be somebody who felt a little on the outside of Bad Bunny and was drawn in.”

Deutsch added, “You have to look in the mirror. If you have an issue with it. You really, really do. You have to kind of do. I think some soul searching, not judging anybody. But that was a moment of a celebration of who we are. And you’ve got people in the media, in the right wing media, you’ve got people like Megan Kelly going off the rails. This is un-American. This was an insult. This was I mean, this was beautiful. This was joy. This is who we are. And if you don’t think this is who we are, you need your head examined by somebody professionally.”

