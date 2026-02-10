Exclusive — Sen. McCormick: President Trump Renewing Shipbuilding in USA After Decades of ‘Disgrace’

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) discussed shipbuilding.

McCormick said, “What we did over the last 20 years, Republicans and Democrats, was disgraceful. We lost our shipbuilding capacity. We have less than 1% of global shipbuilding in America … President Trump has said, ‘We’re going to double down and get shipbuilding back to the United States.'”

