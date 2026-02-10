Mullin: There Are Bipartisan Talks About Pairing Immigration Reform with SAVE Act

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) stated that among some in Congress, there has been “a very strong bipartisan approach to saying, hey, listen, if worse comes to worse, maybe we can put immigration reform with DHS and we can add the SAVE Act, because it’s going to be negotiated, because the SAVE Act is what we want, they want immigration reform, and maybe there’s a longer conversation. But you can’t have it within a week, you can’t do this in the two-week time that the Democrats demanded we do the CR for.”

Mullin said, [relevant remarks begin around 33:15] “The truth is that there [are] plenty of Democrats that are representing states that have voter ID already, and they are willing to have a conversation, just not publicly. Typically, what that conversation has to do with is immigration reform, true immigration reform. And I chair the no labels group, where we have Republicans and Democrats that come along, and that no labels group, we’ve had a very strong bipartisan approach to saying, hey, listen, if worse comes to worse, maybe we can put immigration reform with DHS and we can add the SAVE Act, because it’s going to be negotiated, because the SAVE Act is what we want, they want immigration reform, and maybe there’s a longer conversation. But you can’t have it within a week, you can’t do this in the two-week time that the Democrats demanded we do the CR for. So, if they want to have that conversation, Brian, we all need to come back to the table and maybe extend the CR for DHS for maybe six more weeks, and then get into a room, with President Trump, and have this longer conversation about this, because I think the SAVE Act is very, very, very important.”

Earlier, Mullin stated that the demands Democrats have for DHS funding are unreasonable.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett