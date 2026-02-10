Mullin: There Is Possible Conversation About Legalizing Some in U.S. Illegally

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said there is a possible conversation about legalization for people brought to the U.S. under the age of 18 by their parents or people who have been in the country for ten years or more, but not for anyone who came under the Biden administration and “it’s not an absolute nonstarter, but it is, if we talk anything about amnesty, at all.”

Host Brian Kilmeade said, [relevant exchange begins around 31:10] “I want you to hear what Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) said, he thinks with the border sealed and the controversy on ICE, regardless, he thinks something could be done right now.”

After playing audio of Lawler talking about a path to legal status for some, Kilmeade asked, “How do you feel about that pathway towards talking about something about the 25 million that are here, maybe for a long period of time?”

Mullin answered, “Well, zero starter if we’re talking about amnesty towards citizenship, but Mike made it very clear, we’re not doing that. I think there would be a conversation that [you] might have towards like DACA individuals that were brought here under the age of 18 by their parents. Maybe if you want to talk to someone who’s been here in the country for ten years or longer, I don’t know, there’s a conversation that [you] could have. But all these individuals that flooded over here that we have no idea who they are at all, during the Biden administration, absolutely not. … I think there’s a cutoff, you can’t just simply say that’s for everybody. I think if you wanted to have that conversation, that needs to be a very long conversation that Democrats and Republicans, and we took the people, meaning the people that elected us, and we take them into consideration, too. … I think that’s a very difficult path, but I’m not saying that — it’s not an absolute nonstarter, but it is, if we talk anything about amnesty, at all.”

