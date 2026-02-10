Schweizer: Mexican Government Officials Are ‘Fanning the Flames’ of Protests in the U.S.

Tuesday, on the “After Party” podcast, Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon Peter Schweizer talked about Mexican government officials “fanning the flames” of protests in the United States.

Host Emily Jashinsky asked, “I was wondering if you could just explain a little bit about how there’s this balance between ideological Americans and maybe even well-intentioned Americans, and are they not aware, perhaps, that some strings are being pulled behind the scenes?”

Schweizer said, “Yeah, it’s a great question, Emily, and it’s always hard to get into the mind of individual people but we know a couple of things, as you point out, there are, you know, regular Americans, so to speak, who go to these protests, who are opposed to what ICE is doing. There is also a group of hardcore activists that don’t just want, don’t protest, don’t want just wave signs. They actually want conflict. They want violence. And these are the groups that I think are most interesting to focus on and most important, and a lot of them have foreign ties.”

He added, “So, you know, to begin with, you have, in the case of Mexico, the Mexican government, this network of Mexican government officials who actually live inside the United States, even though they work for the Mexican government, they’re either advisors to the Foreign Ministry or some of them serve in the Mexican parliament or Senate. Others work for Mexican consulates. And as we saw in Los Angeles in 2025, some of the people fanning the flames of these protests, organizing them, spreading the word about them, are these Mexican government officials.”

