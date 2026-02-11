Exclusive — Former Dem Jeff Van Drew: Party Leaders Think America ‘a Uniquely Bad Place’

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) talked about the Democratic Party.

Van Drew said, “They literally find it a uniquely bad place. They don’t like America. They don’t like the United States of America. They don’t like our leaders of the past.”

