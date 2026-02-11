Fetterman: If Iran Strikes Needed, I’ll Be the Only Democrat Who Backs Them

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that if a second round of strikes on Iran like Operation Midnight Hammer are needed, he will “be the one Democrat to absolutely say that’s entirely appropriate.”

Fetterman said, “I absolutely was fully supportive and was cheering for that Midnight Hammer. And, now, if that’s required for a second round, I’ll be the one Democrat to absolutely say that’s entirely appropriate.”

Later, he added, “I don’t believe — you can’t really trust. The last time there was a treaty with Iran, they ended up with 900 pounds of just a step below…nuclear weapon-grade enrichment. So, that’s why — we demonstrated last year that we can hit them, we know where they are, and we have the capabilities to reach them. And now here we are again, and that’s why the prime minister’s here, because I think we’re all in lockstep to stand with Israel as our special ally, and that’s why I’m proud to stand with the prime minister and now with the president, too.”

He further stated, “If they do bring up another Iranian war powers bill, I will vote no just like I did the first time they brought that up.”

